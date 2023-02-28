Police: Huguenot Park back open after fight, arrest forces evacuation

While officers were attempting to disburse a crowd possibly involved in a fight, police say the suspect was asked to leave the area and refused.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Huguenot Park had to be evacuated a few hours before it closed Saturday afternoon due to a fight of some kind, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to Huguenot Memorial Park in reference to a fight. While officers were attempting to disburse a crowd possibly involved in a fight, police say the suspect was asked to leave the area and refused.

Police say he was given multiple chances to leave the area which he replied, “don’t f****** talk to me, get the f*** away from me”.

Police then attempted to take the suspect into custody, however, he ran away which led to police taking them to the ground. While on the ground, JSO says the individual continued to resist and refuse to comply with all command’s givens. After a struggle ensued on the ground JSO was able to gain control of the suspect and place him in handcuffs.

The police report does not identify the individual taken into custody or provide their charges.