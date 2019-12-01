A homeless man reportedly sexually assaulted an incapacitated woman in a public bathroom in Downtown St. Augustine, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

A city employee said she saw what appeared to be two people having sex inside the men's bathroom at Hypolita and St. George Streets, according to the St. Augustine Record. She reportedly locked the bathroom so they couldn't escape.

When police arrived, they found Timothy Lambert, 29, identified as a homeless man, and the woman partially nude and passed out on the floor, police said.

Based on statements from the witness and victim, police arrested Lambert.

He faces a first-degree sexual assault charge. He was taken to the St. Johns County Jail where he faces a $100,000 bond.