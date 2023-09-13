Police: Gunman in San Marco double murder identified

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Ty Head shot and killed two women in San Marco last month, but died by suicide the day after the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old man shot and killed two women in San Marco last month, but died by suicide the day after the crimes were committed.

Police identified Ty Head as the person who shot and killed Paige Pringle, 28, and Tara Baker, 53, early on Aug. 9 at a railroad crossing in San Marco.

Police did not give a motive behind the killings because Head took his own life before he was located by investigators.

JSO says Head drove to Nashville, Tennessee the day after the murders and took his own life.

Police say forensics matched the 9mm handgun used in the double murder with the gun Head used to take his own life.

Head did not have any prior criminal background, but police say he had a history of substance abuse and was "living out of his car," prior to the murder.