Jacksonville Beach police no longer searching for SUV in case of 33-year-old father gunned down in front of toddler

Jacksonville Beach police say a 33-year-old man was found shot to death near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood, in a wooded area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — See something? Say something. See nothing? Say something as well.

It's the message that Jacksonville Beach Police are spreading as they continue to search for the person who shot and killed a father of four in front of a toddler in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood this week.

During a Friday news conference, police urged the public to give them a call if they were traveling in the area between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Even if that person believes they did not see anything, police are still asking for a phone call.

Sgt. Tonya Tater says motorists or passerbys who can report "seeing nothing" in the area of Jacksonville Drive and Sanctuary Way North is also important to help establish a timeline of events.

"Even if you don't live here, even if you didn't see anything, please call," she said. You can contact Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

Additionally, police say they are no longer working to locate a black SUV that was involved. Tator says investigators were able to determine the vehicle belonged to the victim and have the car in impound.

United States Customs and Border Protection was on the scene Friday, which Tator was asked about during the news conference.

She said the agency and its dogs were "kind enough to help" them perform an article search, and that the agency was not directly related to the case

On Wednesday night, officers say they responded to a shooting call just after 8 p.m. in the area of Jacksonville Drive and Sanctuary Way North. When they arrived, they found the man with one or more gunshot wounds and the toddler uninjured.

Police say they are limited on what information they are able to release, but are asking the public for information or home video involving a black SUV.

Specifically, police are looking for video that recorded around 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 pm. on 15th Street South, Fairway Lane or America Avenue.

Neighbors tell First Coast News the shooting happened on a one way street out of the neighborhood directly on to the highway.

JBPD says they found shell casings from a handgun at the scene.