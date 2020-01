A person is expected to be OK after being shot in a parking lot in the Baymeadows area Tuesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred in the 9600 block of Old Baymeadows Road around 5 a.m.

Police said the victim is an adult but did not comment on whether they are a man or woman. JSO says there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.