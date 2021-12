The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to an incident on the Northbank near Market Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a police presence along the bank of the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to an incident on the Northbank near Market Street. A police boat could be seen in the water around 1:30 p.m.

First Coast News is working to learn what type of incident police are responding to. We will continue to update this developing story.

Police are planning to provide an update at 3:20 p.m.