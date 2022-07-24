Police: Woman found dead at Jacksonville apartment complex was murdered, accused killer arrested

Police said they found a dead woman in an apartment Saturday. Bursey Jerome Armstrong was booked at 3 p.m. Sunday in connection with the murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police now say that a woman who was found dead in an apartment in the Mission Pointe complex in Jacksonville was murdered.

Bursey Jerome Armstrong, 33, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police have not released details on how they connected Bursey to the crime.

Saturday, police reported responding to a call regarding an unresponsive female at the Mission Pointe Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard.

When they arrived, police called Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

JFRD declared the victim dead at the scene, police said.

At the time, police said they had seen evidence of foul play but did not reveal further details.

Police said they would not reveal if the victim was alone in the home at the time.