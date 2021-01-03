Deputies: Flagler teens call in bomb-threat to KFC, cause damage with BB-gun

The restaurant and drive-thru were temporarily closed while the Explosive Detection K-9 Unit conducted a sweep of the building.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two Flagler County teenagers have been charged after several incidents which involved firing a BB-gun and making a bomb threat.

On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant located at 3 Old Kings Road in Palm Coast regarding a phoned-in bomb threat.

The restaurant and drive-thru were temporarily closed while the FCSO Explosive Detection K-9 Unit conducted a sweep of the building. No explosives were located.

The following day around 1:49 p.m., FCSO received a call for service regarding two juveniles who were playing basketball at Ralph Carter Park located at 1385 Rymfire Drive in Palm Coast. The two juveniles told deputies that a dark-colored Ford F-150 truck drove past the basketball court and fired rounds from a BB-gun at the juveniles. One juvenile was hit and had a minor injury.

A short time later, deputies responded to an incident at Royal Palms Drive and Belle Terre Parkway where a driver reported hearing two pops and then the rear windshield shattering as she traveled down the road. It was determined that the window was broken due to being shot by a BB pellet from a BB-gun.

Deputies then responded to the Palm Coast Walmart after a caller stated the rear window of the vehicle was broken while he was shopping inside the store.

Deputies continued the investigation of the KFC incident and traced the phone number that called in the bomb threat back to a 16-year-old boy who lives on Essington Lane in Palm Coast. The Ford F-150 involved in the BB-gun incidents is registered to the teen's mother.

Deputies made contact with the teen on Sunday evening. He admitted to deputies that he and a friend made the prank call to KFC on Saturday night and fired rounds from the BB gun at the people playing basketball and the vehicles.

The teen was arrested and charged with accessory to false report of a bomb, accessory to battery, accessory to criminal mischief, and accessory to shooting at a vehicle. He was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and released to his parents pending a future court date.