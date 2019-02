A man accused of habitually calling 911 and hanging up is facing charges in St. Johns County.



Deputies said 38-year-old Michael Reston called police at least 200 times in two months across multiple Florida cities.

When deputies responded to him at the St. Johns County Pier, they said Reston was in the back seat of his car.

He admitted to not having an emergency but said his phone ran out of minutes and he wanted someone to talk to.



Reston was arrested and charged with misuse of 911.