JSO: Foul play suspected in death investigation in Moncrief area

Officials say it appeared the man had blunt force trauma to his body.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Moncrief Park area Tuesday according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of W 25th Street in response to an unresponsive individual.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene at pronounced the man dead, JSO says.

Police say the death of the man is suspicious and that foul play may be a factor.

JSO also said the man's front door was not in normal conditions. The home had cameras and police are taking a look at those.