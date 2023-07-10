Police: Elderly couple found dead in Jax Beach, appears to be murder-suicide

Police tell First Coast News the couple had health concerns. They were found dead in their home when police came to conduct a welfare check.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly couple found dead at their home in Jacksonville Beach Sunday night appeared to have died in a murder-suicide.

The couple had health concerns, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Tonya Tator told First Coast News.

Police were called to the 1500 block of 8th Street South to perform a welfare check Sunday night.

The couple was were found dead when police arrived at approximately 8:28 p.m.