Police: Elderly couple found dead in Jax Beach, appears to be murder-suicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly couple found dead at their home in Jacksonville Beach Sunday night appeared to have died in a murder-suicide.
The couple had health concerns, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Tonya Tator told First Coast News.
Police were called to the 1500 block of 8th Street South to perform a welfare check Sunday night.
The couple was were found dead when police arrived at approximately 8:28 p.m.
The names of the victims have not been released. At this time, the manner in which they died has not been disclosed.