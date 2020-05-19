Police: Domestic issue leads to shooting in downtown Jacksonville

At this time, there is no word on the identity of the two individuals involved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was rushed to the hospital where he is expected to be OK after an argument involving a stepfather and stepson turned violent Monday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 8 p.m. they responded to the 1200 block of Evergreen Avenue regarding a domestic issue between a stepfather and stepson.

Police were called back at midnight for a shooting involving the same two individuals. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect is in custody, according to JSO.