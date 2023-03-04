Loose dog which bit 3 people in Jacksonville was escaped K-9

One of the people bitten stabbed the dog, police said. It was treated at a local veterinarian.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The image attached to this story is not the dog involved in this situation.

A loose dog that bit three people in Jacksonville Saturday afternoon was an escaped K-9 from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The dog was running loose around the 10500 block of Forest Boulevard when residents tried to catch it. The dog bit three of those people, police said.

While they were trying to leash the dog, one of the biting victims stabbed the dog.

After the incident, officers followed up to investigate. They discovered the dog was a K-9 who got free of a fenced area and made his way into the neighborhood, according to police.