Police searching for Jacksonville man considered 'armed and dangerous,' linked to Brunswick football player's murder

21-year-old Breon Hartley, who is from Jacksonville, and considered "armed and dangerous." Call 911 if you know his whereabouts.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Police have identified a person of interest in the murder of 16-year-old Brunswick football player, Mykal Ellis who was killed Tuesday night.

The Brunswick Police Department have issued an arrest warrant for Breon Hartley, 21, who is from Jacksonville and considered "armed and dangerous," according to a release.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2600 block of Johnson Street in Brunswick, Georgia. Upon arrival, police found Mykal who was unresponsive. Officers began performing life-saving measures on the teen prior to the arrival of first responders. The incident report reveals two other black males were present and heard screaming next to Mykal; they were escorted away to give officers some space.

Police say Mykal was walking home from a friend's house and was just a few feet away from his residence when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple witnesses told officers that an unidentified person wearing all black, came from around the south corner of the 2600 block of Johnson Street and shot Mykal, according to the incident report.

Ellis wore jersey #1 for the Brunswick High School Pirates football team. In a statement on Twitter, the team wrote: "It’s with a heavy heart to say we lost a member of our football family last night. Please pray for his family and the BHS Football Team. Mykal Ellis was a joy to coach, he was a tremendous teammate, & he was a great friend."

Brunswick High Football Coach Garrett Grady also posted the statement. The page changed its icon to a black circle with a white #1 in the middle in Ellis's honor.