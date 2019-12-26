A man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly held a woman and her daughter captive at a St. Augustine Inn for three days, according to a police report released Thursday.

Jonathan Bolton, 31, was charged with kidnapping, kidnapping of a minor, child abuse, child neglect, obstruction of justice and depriving a victim of 911 after police learned he kidnapped his girlfriend and her daughter.

On Sunday, the woman said her boyfriend got into an argument at the Scottish Inn located in St. Augustine. He then proceeded to take her phone and not allow her to exit the vehicle, the report said.

She said Bolton threatened her and her daughter's safety for three days. He also squeezed and held on to the child tightly causing bruising to the child's neck, back and face when she started crying, the report said.

The woman was able to call police on Wednesday around 8:50 a.m. when Bolton exited the vehicle, according to the report.

Bolton was arrested and booked into the St. Johns County Jail on a $33,000 bond.