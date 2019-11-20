A child is in critical condition after being accidentally shot by their sibling on Monday evening in the Durkeeville area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened in the 1200 block of McConihe Street around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, police were flagged down by witnesses who directed them to a juvenile boy who was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police say.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and those involved to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

It hasn't been determined whether or not a crime was committed, police say.

RELATED: Police: Reported shooting in Durkeeville area