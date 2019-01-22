The Mobile Police Department revealed new details about the shooting that killed Officer Sean Tuder, saying he wasn't in uniform or wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time of the shooting over the weekend.

During a press conference in Mobile, Ala. on Tuesday, Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Tuder was working undercover when he got a tip about the suspect Marco Perez on Sunday. When Tuder responded to the scene, he didn't have any backup, Battiste said.

Battiste said Perez got into a scuffle with Tuder in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Leroy Stevens Road on Sunday. During the scuffle, Perez pulled out a weapon and fired multiple time, striking and killing Tuder.

Tuder was originally from Clay County. He graduated from Fleming Island High School and still has family in Jacksonville, Florida.

