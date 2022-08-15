Police: Man arrested after police chase, attempting to crash into detective, sentenced for violent crimes

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.
A man who led police on a chase through St. Johns County, allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway and attempting to crash head-on into a detective's vehicle, has been sentenced to 18 years in Florida State Prison for violent crimes, police said.
Davis Kelvin Soto-Martinez was pursued by police after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop, the Green Cove Springs Police Department said.
GCSPD Detective Camp initiated the traffic stop after he observed Soto-Martinez driving while seeming impaired.
The chase ended with Soto-Martinez crashing his car.
A search of the vehicle located a loaded handgun, burglary tools, and crack cocaine, GCSPD said in a press release.
In combination with other violent crimes in Duval County, Soto-Martinez was sentenced to 18 years in the Florida State Prison.