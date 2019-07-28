STARKE, Fla. — An armed robbery suspect was arrested in Starke after a police chase ended with the suspect crashing into a retention pond fence Sunday afternoon, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to an armed robbery at that 301 Quick Stop on US Highway 301 just before 2 p.m.

Once there, deputies saw the suspect, 23-year-old Stephen McBride Jr., drive northbound through Starke.

After a short chase, deputies said McBride crashed into a retention pond fence at the Dollar General at Market Road and US HWY 301.

McBride then ran northbound but was apprehended by deputies and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.