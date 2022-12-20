Murder charge for Jacksonville man who police say fatally shot 50-year-old in September

Police say Troy S. Sirmons, 29, was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of a victim.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a 50-year-old man in The Phoenix neighborhood of Jacksonville back in September.

On Sept. 3, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East 13th Street following the report of an individual having been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead.

JSO’s Homicide Team #5 and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigation.

Based on a review of the evidence on the scene, as well as interviews conducted by detectives, police say Troy S. Sirmons, 29, was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of the victim.