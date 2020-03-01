First Coast News has obtained police call logs that show the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a robbery and home invasion with injuries at the Westside home where they found an Atlantic Beach teacher dead late December.

On Dec. 28, 2019 at 7:41 a.m., JSO said the woman's friend found her dead inside her home in the 5100 block of Glen Alan Court. JSO didn't disclose how she died but did say they suspect foul play and that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

The woman, identified as Vivian James by friends and family, is believed to have been dead for about 48 hours when her friend discovered her body.

The call log shows that police received a call about a robbery and home invasion with injuries at 7:41 a.m., the same time police said they were called to the scene in an earlier news conference.

James worked as a science teacher at Atlantic Coast High School.

