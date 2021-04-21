Police: Bullet fired into Lake City apartment as residents watched television

No one was hurt, although they were sitting on a couch where a bullet hole was later found, police said.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Tuesday night at the Cedar Park Apartment Complex.

At about 7:18 p.m., officers responded to one of the units where people told police they heard a gunshot before their front window shattered, according to the LCPD. The residents also found a bullet hole inside their couch.

Though the residents were sitting on the couch, no one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

“The victims in this case are extremely fortunate they were not injured,” said Dr. Argatha Gilmore, Chief of Police. "This is the fourth report of a shooting at Cedar Park in two weeks. It is imperative for the safety of innocent people for the community to come forward and provide any possible information in these cases.”