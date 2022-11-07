Police: Baker County former executive director of non-profit organization arrested for spending $40,000

The Baker County Sheriff's Office says Lea Rhoden spent the money for her own personal gain. She was arrested on charges of fraud and theft of funds.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

A Baker County woman was arrested Tuesday on four felony charges, including fraud and theft of funds, after she allegedly stole $40,000 from the non-profit she worked for, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said.

The non-profit is Executive Director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, Inc. (also called BPCI) is an anti-drug coalition. Police said evidence shows Lea Michelle Rhoden spent the money "inappropriately and unlawfully" and spent the money "for her own personal gain."