Police asking witnesses to come forward after shooting in Royal Terrace neighborhood kills 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information related to a fatal shooting in a Royal Terrace neighborhood to contact them.
Police said on Sunday a citizen reported that they heard gunshots in the 5600 block of Avenue B. At the scene, officers noticed that a large gathering was taking place with hundreds of people, JSO said. Once officers arrived at the scene, the crowd dispersed.
A short time later, officers learned that a victim was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck, according to police. On Wednesday, that victim died from their injuries.
Police are now asking anyone who was present at the gathering in the area of Avenue B and Brooklyn Road with information related to the shooting to contact them at 904-630-0500. Witnesses can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000.