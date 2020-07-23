Police asking witnesses to come forward after shooting in Royal Terrace neighborhood kills 1

At the scene of the shooting, officers noticed that a large gathering was taking place with hundreds of people.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information related to a fatal shooting in a Royal Terrace neighborhood to contact them.

Police said on Sunday a citizen reported that they heard gunshots in the 5600 block of Avenue B. At the scene, officers noticed that a large gathering was taking place with hundreds of people, JSO said. Once officers arrived at the scene, the crowd dispersed.

A short time later, officers learned that a victim was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck, according to police. On Wednesday, that victim died from their injuries.