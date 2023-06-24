Adult found shot, laying in parking lot of gas station on Jacksonville's Westside

Police have not released the identity of the adult found shot nor a person(s) of interest involved in the incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was found shot laying on the ground in the parking lot of a gas station on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. the day of, to the Arco gas station located on 103rd Street in reference to the reported shooting. Police say they found the unidentified adult had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and began rendering aid to the person until first responders arrived on scene.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the person to a local hospital, as it is unknown whether their injuries are non-life-threatening or life-threatening.