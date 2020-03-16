The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who they say might be the victim of a kidnapping.

On Sunday evening, deputies responded to a call of a possible kidnapping in the area of Bay Street in Palatka.

They believe Eliza Mari Colay, 25, may be with Carl Oxendine, 39, of Palatka.

Oxendine currently has a warrant for his arrest for two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

It is believed Oxendine is driving a black Nissan Altima or Sentra with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Higginbotham at 386-9830286 or CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.