Jacksonville police ask for help identifying woman found dead in Friday house fire, foul play suspected

Police say the woman's body was found Friday at an abandoned multi-unit housing building.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman that was found dead inside a burned building in the Hogan's Creek area last week.

Police say the woman's body was found Friday at an abandoned multi-unit housing building located at 1023 West 6th Street and that foul play is suspected.

Around 8:25 a.m. the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the unit after reports that it was on fire. Inside the unit, the woman's body was found, according to police.

The victim is described as a white female in her mid-20s. JSO says she was 5-feet and 3-inches tall and weighed about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

JSO says she was also found to have a tattoo on her left wrist displaying the name “Donnell”.

An accident occurred about a block away from a fire at the intersection of Mt. Herman Street and 5th St. West, police said. They are investigating whether the accident and the fire are related.