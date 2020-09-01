The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying the occupants of the pictured vehicle below because they may have valuable information regarding a murder that happened in a Mandarin apartment last December.

Gunfire was reported in the 11200 block of San Jose Boulevard at 2:13 a.m. on Dec. 22. When JSO arrived, they found a man between the ages of 20 and 25 dead inside of an apartment, police said.

Police are looking for the occupants of the pictured vehicle. They believe they may know valuable information related to a fatal shooting that occurred at a Mandarin apartment complex.

JSO

Anyone who has any information in regards to the described vehicle, its occupants, or in reference to the murder itself, is asked to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

