Police have arrested two individuals in the murder investigation of Steven McGee, who was found tied up in a tarp with a bungee cord in the middle of the woods on Monday.

Early on Friday, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Dashan Ricardo Lewis, 42, and Danielle Katherine Cianelli, 22, of Lake City.

First Coast News has obtained a copy of the arrest report that contains disturbing new details about their alleged plot and vicious killing of the 29-year-old.

According to police, people who knew McGee came forward to report that they had been paid to lure him to a store in order to be picked up by Lewis and Cianelli.

After being picked up, deputies say that all three individuals went to a residence where an argument ensued. Deputies say that Cianelli told them that at that point, Lewis shot McGee multiple times.

McGee's body was found by a citizen, lying in a wooded area off Old Spanish Road near Fort White. When deputies responded, they found his body wrapped up in a tarp and secured with a bungee cord, with feet poking out from the open end.

Lewis was charged with Premeditated First Degree Murder with Firearm Discharge, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Storage, Transport of Human Remains, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Short Barreled Shotgun.

Cianelli was charged with Accessory After the Fact to: Premeditated First Degree Murder with Firearm Discharge, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Storage, Transport of Human Remains.

Lewis and Cianelli are both being held in the Columbia County Detention Facility on no bond.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work that led to these arrests.” Sheriff Mark Hunter said.

“Detectives worked tirelessly around the clock to remove these dangerous suspects from our community and to provide much-needed closure and comfort to the victim’s family. We know nothing can take away the pain of losing a loved one but we strive to give every victim’s family the answers they deserve.”