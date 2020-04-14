JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are behind bars and charged with felony murder after a double deadly shooting Friday at a Hyde Park area apartment.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Elvis Albertie Jr. and 21-year-old Immanuel Jones Saturday for their involvement in the double homicide, charging them with felony murder.

Police said they were called to the area of 6400 San Juan Ave. Friday at 12:30 p.m. to reports that two people had been shot. When they got there, police found the two victims who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

JSO said a short time later, another shooting victim was reported in the area of 5000 Lexington Ave. That victim, Albertie, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they detained and questioned several people and were able to determine that the two shootings were related.

JSO said after talking with several witnesses, they arrested Albertie and Jones Saturday for their involvement in the San Juan Ave. double homicide.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the two shooting incidents. If you have any information, you're asked to call JSO's non-emergency phone number, 904-630-0500, or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-855-845-TIPS.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Felony Murder Suspects Arrested On Friday, April 10, 2020, officer... s were dispatched to the area of 6400 San Juan Avenue in reference to two individuals who had been shot. Upon arrival, police found two deceased victims. Shortly after, another individual was reported shot in the area of 5000 Lexington Avenue.

RELATED: 2 killed, 1 injured in Hyde Park apartment shooting

RELATED: Man injured during shooting near Ramona Flea Market

RELATED: Teen shot in Hyde Park

RELATED: Man arrested in connection to Hyde Park murder