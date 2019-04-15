Police have arrested another person in the murder investigation of Steven McGee, who was found tied up in a tarp with a bungee cord in the middle of the woods last week.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Cody James Bartosek, 28, was taken into custody by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office outside a Lake City Motel where he was staying.

RELATED: Body found tied up in Columbia County identified

Investigators say that Bartosek is the third and final suspect in the brutal murder of McGee, who's body was found dumped along a road near Fort White.

Early last Friday, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested two others, Dashan Ricardo Lewis, 42, and Danielle Katherine Cianelli, 22, of Lake City.

RELATED: Police asking people to come forward who knew Steven McGee, whose body was found tied up in the woods

According to police, people who knew McGee came forward to report that they had been paid by Cianelli and Lewis to lure McGee to a store in order to be picked up.

McGee's body was found by a citizen, lying in a wooded area off Old Spanish Road near Fort White. When deputies responded, they found his body wrapped up in a tarp and secured with a bungee cord, with feet poking out from the open end.

Bartosek has been charged wth premeditated murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, tamper with and destroying evidence, and mishandling of human remains. He is being held in the Columbia County Detention facility with no bond.