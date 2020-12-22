Police arrest suspect in July murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of murder in a July deadly shooting on Avenue B.
JSO says 21-year-old Kadeem Woodard was identified as a person of interest and arrested on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of the victim.
Police were called to the 5600 block of Avenue B on Sunday, July 19, for a reported shooting. At the scene, officers noticed that a large gathering was taking place with hundreds of people, JSO said. Once officers arrived at the scene, the crowd dispersed.
Officers learned that a 24-year-old victim had been shot nearby and was taken to the hospital to be treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck. The victim died from his injuries a few days after the shooting.
JSO's aggravated battery and homicide detectives, along with the Crime Scene Unit, responded to the scene and began their respective investigations into the shooting death, police said. Their investigation determined Woodard targeted the victim during the shooting, according to JSO.