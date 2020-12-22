Police arrest suspect in July murder investigation

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Kadeem Woodard is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old on Avenue B.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of murder in a July deadly shooting on Avenue B.

JSO says 21-year-old Kadeem Woodard was identified as a person of interest and arrested on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of the victim.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Avenue B on Sunday, July 19, for a reported shooting. At the scene, officers noticed that a large gathering was taking place with hundreds of people, JSO said. Once officers arrived at the scene, the crowd dispersed.

Officers learned that a 24-year-old victim had been shot nearby and was taken to the hospital to be treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck. The victim died from his injuries a few days after the shooting.