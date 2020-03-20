JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murder in a deadly shooting, followed by a home invasion and robbery is now facing charges.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Dominique Jerrod Barner is facing charges of murder, aggravated fleeing and eluding police after a shooting January 15 on the 7000 block of Merrill Road. Police said after the shooting, an off-duty officer saw the suspect vehicle driving away from the area.

The officer chased the vehicle, ending when the suspect vehicle crashed. Three people ran away from the vehicle, two of whom police said then committed a home invasion robbery at a nearby home.

Early in the investigation, police said they identified Barner as one of the two suspects involved in the home invasion robbery and arrested him. During the murder investigation, police said they determined Barner was also involved in that crime.

Dominique Barner was arrested and charged with murder along with home invasion and robbery.

Police said the victim of the shooting was identified as a man in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More than seven shell casings were discovered by police and a nearby business was struck by the gunfire.

Police said they are still working to identify the two other suspects involved in the deadly shooting, and the other suspect involved in the home invasion robbery. The investigations into both crimes are ongoing.

If you have any information about either case, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

