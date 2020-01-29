An arrest has been made following several thefts in the Riverside area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Ragglin, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of felony burglary.

Police say their Burglary Unit was able to identify Ragglin using surveillance video provided by the victims.

JSO asks that if anyone has any further information about these crimes, or who may have been a victim and not reported the incident, to please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.