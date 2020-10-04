JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have arrested the man they detained Thursday following a Westside shooting that killed one person and injured another, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Dean Ray Holland Jr., 25, faces charges for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and shooting in an occupied dwelling.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a double shooting at a home located in the 6600 block of Firestone Road.

At the home, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, police said.

Holland was detained by police at the scene and is brought in for questioning, according to police. Upon interviewing the surviving victim and further investigation Holland was arrested.

He is currently being held at the Duval County Jail without bond.

