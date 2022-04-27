Gainesville police arrest former DCF worker for possession of child porn

Forensic examiners discovered almost 100 images of child pornography on 48-year-old Alan Cridebring’s computer.

A former Department of Children and Families worker turned himself in on Thursday in Gainesville after an investigation linked him to child sex abuse material. He is facing possession of child pornography charges, among others.

On Wednesday, April 20, the Gainesville Police Department and SWAT served a search warrant at a home on 13th Street. The search came after a tip about a child sexual abuse image was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After further investigation, officials discovered that the photo had been shared from 2701 Southwest 13th Street, 48-year-old Alan Cridebring's home.

Officials searched the home, finding a box in Cridebring's room containing a child-like sex doll, which is illegal to own. Police said they believed the doll was mailed from China.

Law enforcement also took several electronics from the man's home. Forensic examiners discovered almost 100 images of child pornography on Cridebring’s computer.

Coordinating with his attorney and GPD, Cridebring turned himself in on Thursday afternoon. He is facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography and 1 count of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscene or lewd images.

Cridebring previously worked for DCF, Nevada Department of Corrections and Alachua County Court Services, officials said.