Update: Police arrest 62-year-old Jacksonville man accused of murder

Steve Kent Ziegler was arrested in connection to a June 4 stabbing on Jacksonville's westside, after police identified him as a person of interest Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 62-year-old man identified as a person of interest by police relating to a June 4 fatal stabbing on Jacksonville's westside, has been arrested, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Steve Kent Ziegler is being charged with murder in connection to a 59-year-old man found dead on the sidewalk near a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Edgewood Avenue North. Police responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. that day and found the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds.

A redacted incident report states Ziegler and the victim had a previous interaction for at least 30 minutes at a JTA bus stop, prior to the man's death.