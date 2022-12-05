Andrew Jackson High School dismissed, locked down, after reported shooting outside school

Jacksonville Fire Rescue has reported transporting a juvenile patient in serious condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One victim, described by police as a 17-year-old boy, was critically injured in a shooting outside of Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville Wednesday, officials say.

Someone inside an SUV shot the victim through the car window while he was walking with a group of friends, police said. Several rounds were fired.

The teen ran into the school for help and administrators called 911.

A student who asked First Coast News to keep her identity private said she saw people running and screaming.

"Honestly, I just hope that a lot of this stuff gets solved, and people can live their life without worrying about it being taken away," she said.

According to a news release, Jacksonville Fire Rescue took the victim to the hospital.

Police cannot confirm if the victim or shooter were students at Andrew Jackson for legal reasons, Lt. Silcox with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

There will be extra security employed at the school following the incident and students should return to school.

School security also routinely checks backpacks and will continue to do so.

"It happened right on the street out there, so please do not blame Jackson," City Councilman Reggie Gaffney, who was on the scene, said.

Gaffney said that he spoke with the JSO, who told him one "kid" was shot, and the shooter "or shooters" drove off and kept going.

"We've got a school full of young kids who don't deserve to see this stuff," Gaffney said.

School was dismissed during what the district calls a "Code Red lockdown." Parents of students who walk to school were encouraged to come and pick them up, being rerouted by police to a secure pickup spot. But school officials said that parents of students who take the bus or drive should not come to the school.

Students who drive to school will be released when "it is safe to do so," a news release said. Buses will be running but "significantly late."