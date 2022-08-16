Police: 2 toddlers safe, suspect dead after domestic violence call turned standoff in Sherwood Forest

After several hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect, police say the house was breached and the two toddlers were found safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two young children are safe after a domestic violence call turned standoff in the Sherwood Forest area Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of Chivalry Drive.

When they arrived, a woman advised police that her husband fired a gun at her while she was inside a residence with her two children under the age of 3. She told police that she was able to make it out of the home but could not get her children.

Police say that her husband ran inside the home at some point during the incident, and then stepped outside to fire a shot at officers. He retreated back inside the home after firing his weapon, police say.

Police say that officers did not return fire.

After several hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect, police say the house was breached.

Police say the two toddlers were found safe, and the suspect was found unresponsive from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

JSO says that both adults in this incident are under the age of 30. Their identities were not released.

Police confirmed that the two toddlers have been reunited with their mother.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24/7. You can dial 988 on any phone or click here for additional resources.