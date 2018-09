The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a call regarding a narcotics investigation off Sefa Circle N. in the Lakeshore area.

Authorities on the scene told First Coast News that JSO served a narcotics search warrant to an address in the 4700 block of Sefa Circle N.

Witnesses say police were heavily armored and blocked off the area.

At this time, no other information was released.

