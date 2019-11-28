JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed there is a police presence at the home of former Jaguars player Telvin Smith.

JSO said police were called to a house at 782 Shipwatch Dr. E. in the Queen's Harbor gated neighborhood in Intracoastal West Wednesday. Smith, 28, is listed as the home's owner.

The reason behind the police presence remains unknown, however, a neighbor tells First Coast News that about a dozen police officers were at Smith's home and that several cars were removed from the property. Another neighbor says Smith was taken away in handcuffs.

Smith, one of the Jaguars' star linebackers, caught the team and fans off guard in May when he announced via Instagram that he is sitting out the 2019 season for health and family reasons.

Court documents show that on Monday, in a child support case in his hometown of Valdosta Ga., a mediator determined Smith and the mother of two of his children had reached an impasse.

In a separate child support case with a different mother of one of his children, Smith had a contempt hearing scheduled for next week for failing to pay school tuition, according to documents obtained by the Florida Times-Union.

Nine hours before reports of the police presence, Smith posted the following cryptic message to his Instagram (sic.):

"I got caught back up in tryna make stuff happened according to expectations that pple hold me to. Tel you trippin'!! Dnt worry I've shaken it off. I remember I dnt kno the things I want, so first I must learn & then act. Love y'all. Continue to support & watch. I'm not puttin a time on it. But the documentary will be coming."

