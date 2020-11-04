JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood, causing traffic to be blocked on Seagate Avenue.

Witnesses told First Coast News they saw heavy police presence including a SWAT team near 1st Street North around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

First Coast News reached out to the police department to find out the details of what type of incident police were responding to, but we have not heard back.

Twitter users were also posting to the social media platform wondering what was going on.

When First Coast News arrived at the scene, it was still active, with crime scene tape blocking off a portion of Seagate Avenue and several patrol SUVs, along with a SWAT team truck.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

RELATED: Foot massage spa owners arrested in Jax Beach undercover sting

RELATED: Witness to Jacksonville Beach hit-and-run: 'I was ... expecting the worst'

RELATED: Recognize these two? Jacksonville Beach police say they stole a covered trailer, seeking their identities