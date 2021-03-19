Police: Man shot multiple times at Arlington apartment complex, expected to be OK

Police say the victim was struck three times in the neck, arm and shoulder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is expected to be OK after being shot multiple times at an Arlington apartment complex Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 11:27 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Lansdowne Crossing apartment complex located at 1600 Lansdowne Dr. When they arrived they located an adult male in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the victim was inside his vehicle when an older silver Mitsubishi pulled up behind him and began shooting into the vehicle.

Police say the victim was struck three times in the neck, arm and shoulder. JSO says the victim then exited the vehicle and knocked on a nearby apartment door before collapsing.

JSO says it's unclear at this time how many people were in the vehicle that fired the shots but that detectives are actively investigating.

The related police activity prompted a brief school lockdown at Parkwood Heights Elementary, however, that lockdown has since been lifted.