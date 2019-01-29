An 86-year-old Bartram Springs woman is dead after police say her son beat her Sunday. June Burgos was hospitalized with critical injuries and died Tuesday.

Mark Burgos, 62, was in court Tuesday morning after he was charged with aggravated battery following the incident that left him and his mother in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at their home on Green Pond Drive around 11 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and JSO responded to the home after a concerned relative said they were unable to get in touch with either of them.

Both mother and son were rushed to a local hospital. June Burgos later died from her injuries on Tuesday, the same day as Mark Burgos' first court appearance.

Mark Burgos is being held on a $750,000 bond. His next date in court on Feb. 20. He requested a public defender.

RELATED: Jacksonville man arrested after allegedly attacking 86-year-old mother