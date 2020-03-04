Nearly four months after a 37-year-old man was found shot dead inside a vehicle in North Jacksonville, police have arrested two men in connection to the case.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Rashaurd D'Shaun Lewis and 19-year-old Terron Da'Sean Robinson Jr. on April 2.

On Dec. 14, 2019, JSO was called out to the 1300 block of High Plains Drive North in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim dead inside a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers said multiple shots were fired in the area.

Upon investigating, JSO said Lewis and Robinson were suspects in the case. They were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

