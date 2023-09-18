19-year-old arrested, accused of killing man found in '76' gas station parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Jaylin Session, 19, is charged with murder and carrying a concealed firearm.
Police say Session shot and killed a man that was found by officers with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a '76' gas station in the Springfield area.
At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of West 8th Street in reference to a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot of the gas station, suffering from one gunshot wound. suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives with JSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Unit conducted an investigation into the shooting and after conducting multiple interviews, investigators identified Session as the shooter.