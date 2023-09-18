19-year-old arrested, accused of killing man found in '76' gas station parking lot

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Jaylin Session in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in the Springfield area early Saturday morning.

Police say Session shot and killed a man that was found by officers with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a '76' gas station in the Springfield area.

At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of West 8th Street in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot of the gas station, suffering from one gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.