A 16-year-old girl died in the hospital Thursday after she was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Palatka, according to the Palatka Police Department.

Police say they were called to the area of Husson Avenue and Pink Orchard Way around 8:35 p.m. where they found the victim unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her body. She was transported to the hospital and later died.

Police approached 19-year-old Anthony Foxx who was on the scene and questioned him. Following investigating, police say Foxx was the suspect in the stabbing. They arrested him and charged him with second-degree murder.

The name of the victim hasn't been released. The case remains under investigation.