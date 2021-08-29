Police: 19-year-old shot while walking home in Jacksonville's Urban Core

The victim told police that he was shot from behind while walking home from playing basketball.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot while walking home in Jacksonville's Urban Core Sunday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Phoenix Avenue and East 24th Street.

JSO responded to the area at around 8:30 p.m. While on scene officers stopped a vehicle that was leaving the area and found that the victim's mother was transporting her son who had been shot to a local hospital.

The victim told police that he was shot from behind while walking home from playing basketball.

JSO says he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip.

No suspect description is available at this time.