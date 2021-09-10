Police: 1 dead after shooting near Young's Park in Lake City

LCPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact Investigator Ryan Gutshall at (386)752-4343.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting near Young's Park leaves one dead Friday evening.

The Lake City Police Department responded to a shooting along NW Madison Street in Lake City, just outside of Young’s Park.

One officer and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper were both in the area when the shooting first occurred.

Police say the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound saw the trooper’s marked vehicle and ran to him for help. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“We have very strong leads in this case,” said Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore. “We have multiple witnesses that saw both parties involved in this incident meet outside the park, where the shooting occurred before the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.”