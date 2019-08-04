A controversial new play is debuting this week based on the 1990 mass shooting in Baymeadows and creating mixed feelings for those who are familiar with the tragedy.

FSCJ's DramaWorks will present “The Repossession of James Edward Pough: Mass Shooting in Baymeadows” based on the book by FSCJ Professor Tim Gilmore. The play is based on the shooting at the GMAC Payment Center in Jacksonville where nine people lost their lives.

Considered to be one of the first workplace mass shootings in U.S. history, the massacre at the GMAC payment center in Baymeadows on June 18, 1990 shocked the nation and the city of Jacksonville. The shooter committed suicide after he killed nine people and wounded several more. The dialogue in the play is taken primarily from direct interviews with family and friends of the victims, as well as survivors of the tragedy; many of whom are still alive.

The play is directed by Professor of Theatre Ken McCulough who hopes to give a new perspective on the ongoing epidemic of gun violence in our society.

PODCAST:

Students featured in this podcast: Autumn Franks, sophomore, 23. Kendric Harris, sophomore, 21. Joseph Mercedes, freshman, 19. Adis Alic, 19, sophomore.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for FSCJ faculty, staff and students Tickets will be $10 at the door.

Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Call (904) 646-2222 for ticketing information.

FSCJ Professor of English Tim Gilmore is the author of 15 books. At his website jaxpsychogeo.com, he tells the stories of more than 300 strange and significant Jacksonville locations and their history.

This show marks Professor of Theatre Ken McCulough's 50th production as the head of theatre performance for FSCJ.

***Please be advised “The Repossession of James Edward Pough” contains language and content which some audience members may find disturbing. This production is not recommended for audiences under 17 years of age.